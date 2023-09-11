Megan Fox has a very strong personality, and whenever she enters a room, her aura can be felt! One of the most gorgeous Hollywood stars to exist with millions of followers and probably a lot of suitors who want to be with them, but the actress is very vocal about her choice and what kind of a man she wants in life. Fox, who is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, once blasted Robert Pattinson and Zac Efron for being immature, along with declaring that she would never date them.

Both Zac and Robert have a huge fan following, especially the ladies who go gaga over their good looks, but Megan had contradictory views about the two handsome stars. Megan, at that time, was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her ex-husband, then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green. Keep scrolling for what Fox has to say about dating Pattinson and Efron.

For the unversed, there was once this rumour going on about Megan Fox and Robert Pattinson dating one another, but the Jennifer’s Body star dismissed them soon and not just rubbished them. She also gave an explanation about why she would not date the Twilight star. Around the same time, she was obsessed with Zac Efron and even went on to claim that she and Zac were the same person. In an interview with Elle, Fox spoke about the rumours of her dating Robert and said, “I just randomly asked someone for a light, and it was him. That was the extent of our ‘relationship’.”

As per Glamour Magazine, Megan Fox quoted the reason why she would never date Robert Pattinson or Zac Efron to Contact Music. She said, “He and Zac — they’re just too pretty, with the big hair and the suits. And Rob is what, 22? That’s a joke. Boys in their 20s are a waste of time. They have nothing to offer conversationally; they’re immature. I feel like I have a better shot with someone in his 30s.”

She added, “I’ve lived the life of a 35-year-old since I was 18. I’m so suspicious of all boys-slash-men. I just don’t like them or trust them.” That was a harsh rejection for both handsome hunks.

Megan Fox is engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple set a very different and quirky set of goals for others. A few days back, they were spotted in NYC with Megan debuting her new fiery bob with bangs.

