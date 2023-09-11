Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are currently social media’s most adored couple, and they have been unable to keep their hands off each other after going public with their relationship at the star-studded concert of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. Now, they carried on their love-doveyness at the US Open. The stylish pair once again got captured on the camera watching ace player Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev play on the court on Sunday. Stick to the end of the article to get the juicy deets!

For the unversed, Kylie was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, and she is also the mother of two kids. On the other hand, the Dune star was reportedly in a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez and even Lourdes Leon before the reality TV star/model. Both displayed quite a lot of kissing and a** grabbing while making their first public appearance at the Concert.

After attending a star-studded NYFW candlelight dinner, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted at the US Open on Sunday. They were seen in an all-black ensemble. Kylie was wearing a black round-neck tee and black sunglasses with her hair tied up loosely in a bun. Her boyfriend Timothee was wearing a dark grey t-shirt with a black hooded jacket on. They were seated with arms around each other while enjoying the action on the court and, in between, getting some action among themselves.

The clips and photographs of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been going viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where they could be seen all smiling and conversing. In some of the pics, they were also spotted kissing each other as The Kardashians star caressed the wavy locks of her man in one of the pictures.

As per a Page Six report, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were seated at the venue section with other celebs, including Laverne Cox and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear.

Check out the pictures and the viral video here:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Us Open. pic.twitter.com/glFKkO31Ll — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 10, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/eemE2Iy5jG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2023

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox watching the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/OFUFpJCIPi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023

For the record, rumours of Kylie and Timothee’s romance have been going around since April this year; finally, the couple made a steamy debut at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert.

What are your thoughts on this couple? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

