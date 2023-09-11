Deadpool 3: Daniel Radcliffe's Ripped Physique From Viral Pictures Landed Him In A 'Secret Role' In Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Starrer Marvel Film? Netizens React "Young Wolverine Please"

Whenever a superhero, or to be precise, an MCU movie, comes out, there are tons of speculations around it, and it’s the same in the case of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, which is bringing back Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine. As per new rumours, Daniel Radcliffe also has a role to play in the film. The film has been one of the highly anticipated films of the next year, and it is always a treat to watch Ryan in that role, and excitement is doubled with Hugh joining him.

A few days back, pictures from the set of Daniel‘s comedy series Miracle Workers were all over social media where he could be seen stripping his clothes off and showcasing that ripped body of his, and the internet could not stop themselves from crying out loud about how perfect he would be in the role of the clawed mutant taking over the mantle from Hugh.

The rumours of him being roped in or being considered for the role of Wolverine in the MCU after Hugh Jackman retired from the role with 2017’s Logan has been making the rounds of the internet for a long time, and now a Twitter account, Deadpool Updates, shared this Deadpool 3 speculation and as per that Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly been cast in the Ryan Reynolds- led film for a secret role. The report also claimed that the casting had probably taken place before the Hollywood strikes. The news, as per the account, comes from industry scooper Daniel Ritchman.

The netizens think, “He will be a different/younger Logan from another universe to be introduced for future movies.”

One of them commented, “It is Harry Potter vs DEADPOOL than”

Followed by, “New universe wolverine”

Another said, “Harry Potter in Deadpool3… What in the MULTIVERSE..the crossover “

One user commented, “Wolverine for earth 616”, while another said, “Young Wolverine please”

Check out the tweet and the reactions here:

Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly been cast in ‘DEADPOOL 3’ for a “secret role.” (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/5BOJTbgxlm — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) September 10, 2023

Nothing has been specified further by the source, but it would be really great if we get to see Daniel Radcliffe as one of the Wolverine variants in Deadpool 3 as there have been news claiming that TVA will play a part in it, and that means multiverse will also be involved in the film.

A few days back, pictures of Ryan Reynolds in his costume and Hugh Jackman in the comic book-accurate yellow suit got leaked from the film’s set where the 20th Century Fox Logo could also be seen, and it was desiccated. Speculations say it was in the void that we witnessed in Loki season 1; so who knows in what role the Harry Potter star would appear in it.

Currently, it is just speculation and rumours; nothing concrete regarding Daniel Radcliffe’s involvement in Deadpool 3 has been made public, and we will have to wait until the movie comes out.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3 is expected to be released in 2024.

