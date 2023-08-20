Daniel Radcliffe is one honest individual who down the years has made several confessions making his fans go gaga over him. The actor, who earlier admitted to being addicted to alcohol, way back in 2012 spoke about how he slept with some of his fans and has been part of groupies. The actor now may have settled down with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke but he surely had a notorious lifestyle during the shoot of his Harry Potter movies.

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame with Harry Potter movies as he starred in all eight of them along with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The actor once also spoke about how he found it difficult to deal with fame, the reason why he started drinking at a young age.

Circling back to his groupie’s confession, Daniel Radcliffe in 2012 told The Mirror, “I was always very nervous about the groupie thing. I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them afterwards, even if it is a one-night stand.” Radcliffe continued, “I have… I mean, that has happened, but generally speaking I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking.” The actor then added, “Besides, I like having a girlfriend. I have a crazy life… somebody will tell me we’re going to an airport and I know vaguely what we’re doing but I have no idea when so I take it a day at a time.”

In 2012, Daniel Radcliffe was dating Rosie, a production assistant on the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2. On the same lines, he shared that it took him a while to woo Rosie because “I’m c**t at the whole dating thing.”

Radcliffe added, “I’m not an easy person to love. There are lots of times when I’m a very good boyfriend but there are times when I’m useless. I’m a mess around the house, I talk non-stop, I get obsessed with things.

The actor concluded, “But she listens to it all, and she loves my oddness and awkwardness. She finds it cute. I guess that’s love.”

