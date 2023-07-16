Hollywood stars often spill some personal details that are quite shocking and sensational. But well, fans never say no to TMI. Daniel Radcliffe also once scandalised his audience (in a good way) by talking about his ‘first time’ and experiences post that. Luckily for him, he does not have a bad memory of losing his virginity, and things have gotten better for him since then. To get some juicy deets, scroll on.

Daniel is in a steady relationship with Erin Darke and recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, this year. But what was the happy dad’s personal life like when he wasn’t committed to one woman?

In the actor’s own words, his s*x life was always good and continued to get better. Daniel Radcliffe talked to Daily Star once and talked about the time when he lost his virginity. He said, “I’m one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time. It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well.” That was quite a smart and wise move! The Harry Potter fame also added that things only got better since his first time.

“I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better s*x since then. But it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people were, like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge,” Daniel Radcliffe continued. It, indeed, sounds a lot better than most of the ‘first-time’ stories other Hollywood stars have shared. The actor has also opened up about his alcohol addiction in the past and shared his journey of sobriety.

Speaking on that note, Dan shared that he preferred getting intimate with his partners when he was fully conscious. He added, “For some people s*x might be better drunk. But for me and the person I’m doing it with, it’s much better sober.”

Interestingly, when the Harry Potter actor gave this interview, he was already in a relationship with Erin Darke.

Daniel Radcliffe's s*x life sounds better and sincere than most of the other Hollywood stars

