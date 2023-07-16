Cillian Murphy is one of the progressing A-listers of Hollywood who has done projects and shown his varied range of acting skills, proving his worth as an actor. Now, the actor is waiting with bated breath for his upcoming film Oppenheimer to release on the big screens. And before that could happen, we have brought you Cillian’s salary growth over the years.

Murphy will be seen as the lead actor in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and even though this isn’t his first time working with Nolan, this is the first time he is the lead in his movie. Cillian and Christopher have worked together in Dunkirk, Batman Begins and Inception. A few days back, we wrote about Murphy’s net worth, and today we will be discussing his salary growth. Scroll ahead to read further.

The Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who wanted to make his career in the rock music industry, stepped his foot in acting with the drama Disco Pigs. Later, he led the film adaptation of the same name in 2001. When he bagged his lead role for 28 Days Later, his career took off and earned him big nominations for ‘Best Newcomer’. The movie earned $82 million worldwide.

After that, Cillian Murphy earned acclamation for his performance as Scarecrow in Batman Begins. However, after auditioning for Batman, when the role went to Christian Bale, he got to play Scarecrow in 2005. In the same year, he got a lot of appreciation for playing a villainous role in Red Eye. He even worked in the Batman trilogy, Quiet Place franchise, Dunkirk, Inception and a few more. However, he is mostly known for playing Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy likes to live a humble life. As per reports, Cillian’s average salary is $9 million. For movies, he has taken home a $2-3 million salary for lead roles since his career in acting became successful after Batman films, whereas for the side characters, Murphy earned $1 million and up, according to Wealthy Genius.

For Peaky Blinders, when the series first started to air, Cillian received a mere $350K salary per episode. However, after the show became a huge success and started to trend everywhere, Murphy’s salary skyrocketed to $2.2 million per episode. Now, the Irish actor will be seen in Oppenheimer, and reports are suggesting that the actor took home $5 million for the movie.

Well, for the unversed, Oppenheimer is set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. Are you excited to watch it?

