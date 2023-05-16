Filming movies can be an exhausting and a stressful experience for the actors and also for the cast and crew of the film. There have been instances when celebrities have lost their cool, and one such incident made headlines when the Hollywood A-lister Christian Bale lost his temper on a crew member while shooting for Terminator Salvation. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Christian Bale has scooped several awards in his glorious career and is best known for his work in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Speaking of his temper, Christian Bale infamously lost his cool on director of photography Shane Hurlbut and unfortunately, the audio of which quickly surfaced on the Internet.

According to the website Access, the incident dates back to 2009 when Christian Bale got irritated due to constant changes in the lighting in the middle of a scene, and he ended up lecturing the director of photography. The actor first warned him not to do so, however, during the most emotional scene of the movie Hurlbut apparently distracted Bale leaving the actor fuming. In the leaked audio clip, Bale can be heard screaming at Hurlbut and a couple of other people, including the associate producer. “I’m trying to f**king do a scene here, and I’m going, ‘Why the f**k is Shane walking in there? What is he doing there?’ Do you understand my mind is not in the scene if you’re doing that?” says Bale in the clip.

Take a look:

Director Michael Bay reacted to Christian Bale’s incident saying, “Everyone’s allowed to have blow-ups on set, OK? It’s a very tense place. I could totally understand Christian’s point of view – it takes him out of the scene when he’s trying to give it his all.” He added, “As a director, after a minute, they say their stuff, after two minutes you go, ‘OK, that’s it, everyone clear the set. You don’t need that huge gigantic forum.”

Christian Bale later issued a public apology for his widely-reported rant on the set of Terminator Salvation. “I was out of order beyond belief. I make no excuses for it. There is nobody who has heard that tape who has been hit harder than me.”

The Batman star further stated, “The one thing that disturbs me so much is that I’ve heard a lot of people saying that I seem to think that I’m better than anybody else. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am a lucky man, I never forget that, and that is why I put so much into what I do, and why I care so much about it, and why sometimes that enthusiasm just goes awry.”

