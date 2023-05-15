Natalie Portman started her career in the industry at a very young age, starred in some amazing movies opposite some phenomenal actors, and held her own and marked her impact. But despite doing everything right, she is also one of the actresses who have to go deal with the injustice of the pay gap. She once opened up about it and revealed how her co-star Ashton Kutcher earned insanely more than her in No Strings Attached.

The two actors starred together in the film No Strings Attached in 2011. It is to note that by that time, Natalie was a more experienced star than Ashton. While they were equally talented, their payment differed magnificently. Scroll on to learn more.

Hollywood actresses have often come out and spoken about being paid insanely less than their male counterparts. The pay disparity in the entertainment industry is as real as it gets and becomes even more worrisome when Oscar winner star talks about it. Natalie Portman once shocked everyone when she revealed that Ashton Kutcher, Dude, Where’s My Car? Actor, earned three times more than her in No Strings Attached.

While talking to Marie Claire UK, Natalie Portman said, “Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached. I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ [the highest an actor has ever been paid] in Hollywood. His [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more…. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

It is, indeed! Around 2011, Natalie was already an Oscar nominee for her performance in Closer (2005) and had established herself as one of the most versatile actresses ever by starring in Black Swan. She even won plenty of awards, including Academy for the same.

Ashton, on the other hand, was about to appear on the problematic sitcom, Two & A Half Men, and replace Charlie Sheen. His movie before No Strings Attached, Killers, was a flop at the box office.

Let us know what you think of Natalie Portman’s revelation and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘quote,’ and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

