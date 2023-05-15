Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has emerged as one of the finest MCU movies as James Gunn’s last directorial flick has been worldwide. The last movie of the GOTG Trilogy got the biggest Box Office opening in its trilogy and is getting praise for being an emotional rollercoaster. However, as the movie was on the verge of being one of the highest-grossing movies, the second week’s BO report was a little disappointing as it showed a slight drop in its performance.

Chris Pratt starrer GOTG Vol 3 brought the franchise back into the action considering the recent flops of the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the disappointment of Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the movie did set a new pandemic record. Read on to know more about its excellent opening weekend, and it will translate into long-term success.

According to a report by box office pro, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had an estimated second-weekend domestic box office gross drop of only 48.9%. The movie managed to earn $60.5 million this weekend after a $118.4 million opening at the beginning of May. The James Directorial Vol 3 is the best-ever second weekend for an MCU sequel, and it’s also the lowest drop for an MCU movie since 2018’s Black Panther and 2011’s Thor

Surprisingly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of only five MCU movies to ever drop under 50% in their second weekend of its theatrical release. As the previous movies from the Multiverse saga could not make money for the studios, many expect a lot of the third GOTG Movie. However, with the amazing response from the audiences and the critical acclamation, the movie might surge back to the top and make money for the studio.

However, the possibility of the fourth GOTG movie was teased by actor Sean Gunn, but we know James Gunn won’t be returning to direct the movie. Also, as many casts have officially left the franchise, do you think there will be another instalment or spinoffs of the same?

