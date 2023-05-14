Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has always been open about sharing her opinions on v*gina and their hygiene. The Bad Teacher actress in one of her earlier interviews urged women to take care of their private parts. In 2014, the actress made news for saying ladies should be nurturing their private parts like a “beautiful flower.” Read on to know more.

Cameron Diaz is best known for her roles in movies like The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, Knight and Day, The Vanilla Sky, and The Holiday among a few others. On the personal front, the actress is married to American musician Benji Madden.

Speaking of Cameron Diaz’s comment on the private parts, in an interview on Chelsea Lately, as per the publication The Mirror, Diaz shared, “We think the v*gina is on the outside. I say grab a mirror and play along. Get in there.” The actress further said, “Learn about it. You’re supposed to treat it like the beautiful flower that is, the delicate flower that it is. And you’re supposed to nurture it in all the ways that it needs nurturing. Watering it. Fertilising it. It needs nourishment. It’s hungry.” Diaz in the same interview also urged women not to permanently remove their p*bic hair.

When asked why she included an excerpt about pubic hair preservation in The Body Book, Cameron Diaz said, “Because it’s a science book, and since we used to be covered in hair, and now we’re not except for a few places, I figure there’s a purpose for that hair.”

The MTV Movie Award winner added, “So I put some of the purposes for it and I also suggest that no matter how you enjoy grooming it throughout your life whether it’s shave it all off, wax it all off, putt a bulls eye, birthday cake, I don’t care just, girls, think about not taking it all off forever.”

Cameron Diaz concluded, “Permanency means forever. It doesn’t come back. You might change your mind in a few years.” The actress appears less on the screen these days but is known for her friendship with former co-star Drew Barrymore and the two often catch up for lunch or dinner dates.

