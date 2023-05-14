Johnny Depp and his trial in court with ex-wife Amber Heard was a drama the world witnessed curiously. It was during this trial that the actor confessed to giving drugs to her daughter and admitted the same in court. However, he was unapologetic about it and called it a part of his parenting. His statements took everyone by surprise and Johnny Depp along with his daughter Lily-Rose Depp grabbed headlines.

Depp accepted that he smoked marijuana when he was in a relationship with Amber Heard and found cannabis ‘very helpful with regard to anxiety, sleep, sense of well-being, and calmness. “There are a lot of medicinal qualities to cannabis,” he added during the trial. Although he mentioned a disclaimer, “It doesn’t work for everyone… but it works for me.”

A series of e-mails were presented in the court which were conversations between Johnny Depp and his daughter Lily, who was 13 at the time of writing the e-mails. Johnny wrote, “checking in to check on your experience last night” and Lily replied, “Love it.” The actor even praised Lily and was happy for her when she wrote, “I love weed.” To this Depp wrote, “Good girl. I’m happy for you, my angel. So proud of you for being so responsible.” Though he warned his daughter and wrote, “Don’t be loving it too much just yet.”

When the lawyer asked Depp why he was encouraging her daughter to weed he surprisingly had a valid explanation. “My daughter was 13 years old and, as we all know, at 11, 12, 13 years old, when you go to high school parties you are approached by people who will want to give you a drink because they’re drinking. They are doing cocaine at 12 and 13, they are smoking marijuana at 12 and 13, they are taking ecstasy at 12 and 13,” Depp explained to the court.

Johnny Depp continued to narrate that his daughter Lily-Rose Depp was at a party when she was 12 and someone passed a joint to her and told the court he said to her: “Listen, sweetheart, if you are at a party and someone hands you the joint, take the joint from that person and pass it to the next person… don’t experiment with drugs with people you don’t know. Please do me the honour of coming to me when you are ready when you really feel you are ready because I don’t want your first experience in this world to be with people you don’t know, taking things you don’t know that I can’t trust, so it’s a safety issue.”

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor called himself a worried father who spoke to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp’s mother Vanessa about the issue who in turn had a conversation with their daughter who was ‘ready’ to have drugs. Depp continued his argument, “You don’t want your 13-year-old going into some paranoid tailspin and I knew that the marijuana I had myself, that I smoke myself, is trustworthy, is a good quality and I was bound and determined not to have her try any drugs out there in there in the world because it’s too dangerous. If that is wrong in your eyes, I appreciate what you think but I was raising a daughter and I was being a responsible parent as far as I was concerned. Thank you very much.”

Lily-Rose Depp, now 24 has recently grabbed headlines for dating rapper 070 Shake whom she met in Paris Fashion Week. Lily was earlier dating Timothee Chalamet but broke up three years ago.

