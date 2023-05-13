One has to be really strong-headed and stubborn to go through what Amber Heard has and is even as we speak. While to decided whether she is a good person or a bad is in the hands of the law and a subjective choice, the actor has seen the most brutal heat in the past couple of years. It is self-explanatory that she chose to move away from the tinsel town and find her corner in Spain. But even with all the hate still unfolding, it seems like the fame is still following the Aquaman 2 star.

Amber, for the unversed, became the most hated celebrity across the globe on the internet following her infamous battle with her former husband, Johnny Depp. The two have been in the court multiple times for two legal battle in the past two years. The last one where they were against each other was won by Johnny and Heard had to face defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same led to a massive troll campaign against her, and it continues. This even led to her moving to Spain with her daughter, far away from the buzz and the spotlight that she doesn’t want on her little one. But the latest photos on the internet show that fame is still following her and not leaving anytime soon. Read on to know more.

It isn’t long enough since it was reported that Amber Heard has moved to Spain with her daughter and has reportedly given up on Hollywood, calling it a quit. Now the former claim might not be valid because other reports have spoken about her being in talks for work in the business. Now if the latest photos circling on Twitter are to go by, Amber is still enjoying the fame with her fans.

The London Fields actress, as per the pictures, visited the Sorolla Museum earlier this week. Dressed in a black dress and a big woody hat, she was radiating happy smiles. The pictures have her meet and greet people in the vicinity and some fans also clicking pictures with her. Check them below.

11 photos of amber heard visiting the sorolla museum on may 11, 2023 in madrid, spain have been added to the gallery.https://t.co/pcINbbsSkL #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/AZNCl7ht7G — amber heard archive (@amberheardarc) May 11, 2023

Amber Heard seems to be enjoying her time in his new Home country. She will be next seen reprising Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Fan Once Provoked Jelena Lovers To Bully Hailey Bieber, Leaving Justin Bieber Fuming & Slamming, “…Publicly Degrading, Shaming & Trying To Humiliate Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News