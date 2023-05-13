Even if you aren’t a fan of the franchise, there is no way that any movement that happens around the Fast & Furious Franchise will not reach you. Having ran for two decades successfully, the IP has seen much more than any other in terms of good, bad, and ugly. One of the most spoken about things that spread across the globe like wildfire was the infamous fight/feud between the massive movie stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. While Johnson had made it clear he won’t return ever, looks like he is contradicting his own words and is back in Fast X.

For the unversed, Vin, who is kind of the Patriarch of the Fast & Furious Franchise welcomed Dwayne as Like Hobbs to his Dom. The two shared quite a great dynamic until one day; fate decided to pitch them against each other in real life. The two came to loggerheads over an issue and got involved in a feud on the sets of The Fate Of The Furious.

But it looks like they want to now leave all of the hate and feuds in the past and start fresh to wrap up the franchise, which is in its last phase. As per a new report, Dwayne Johnson has made a comeback to the Fast & Furious world with Fast X and appears in a key scene in the movie. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Dwayne Johnson returns to the world of flying cars and action to join Vin Diesel in Fast X. The actor appears in a post-credit scene and confirms his presence in the movie. This hints at the fact that he will be a part of Fast & Furious 11 that is in the making as we speak. There are no more details about his involvement, but this was leaked from a screening that happened recently.

If you aren’t aware, when Fast X went into production, Vin Diesel had publically requested Dwayne Johnson on Instagram to make a comeback. While the move was hailed by many, The Rock wasn’t impressed as he called it manipulation and told Vin Diesel to keep Paul Walker’s name out of the conversation. Now, with Johnson making a comeback, it seems like the olive branch was offered well, and we can finally see these two massive stars share the same old camaraderie.

Fast X is set to release on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

