Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) The Legacy of Fast and Furious is coming to an end with Fast X- The End of the Road begins with a lot of action, cars, explosions, and family emotions. It is a thrill-filled journey where we will see all the iconic characters from the Fast and Furious Saga coming together for one last time for the final race.

When it comes to car racing, we’ll never forget the heart-pounding action scenes of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) battle for survival and supremacy against an army of bad guys. It’s impossible to overlook the adrenaline rush and exhilaration experienced while watching Dom Toretto and his team use their beast of vehicles to outsmart the villains in a fatal street battle. Before Fast X, races down to the theatres, here are five reasons why you must not miss watching this movie.

Gripping Storyline – We may anticipate that the plot will center around the Toretto family and how Dom is going to save his family and loved ones from the danger who has patiently waited and plotted his every move for the past 12 years. A man whose only mission is revenge and to make Dom suffer the pain he has experienced and to break his family piece

Action-Filled Ride – Since the debut of The Fast and The Furious in 2001, the franchise has won the hearts of audiences all over the world. It is one of the most promising franchises to never disappoint if you want to experience some really crazy action. The recent trailer of Fast X looks promising to bring 10 x More Action and a thrilling car chase we all love to watch.

Star-studded Cast- The Fast and Furious is back with Fast X with the Iconic recurring cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Jason Statham. Every time they come together they make the audience go gaga with their super-skilled and finest performances. The first time joining us in the franchise on this smashing journey are Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa.

Adrenaline Car Adventure – Fast X is a special for all car lovers and action enthusiasts. Experiencing great modified cars like muscle cars, with horsepower with designs of cars never seen never before, we can witness some wild car chasing. With off-the-wall cinematic experiences, it’s time to enter the world of explosions, high-octane action, and some of the coolest cars.

Jason Momoa as Villain – Jason Momoa is one of the most loved Hollywood actors who is joining the Fast and Furious Franchise for the first time as the villain. He is now officially part of the long list of enraged antagonists who have put the Toretto team through physical, mental, and spiritual hardship. He is the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes and is here for revenge for his dad’s death and wants to destroy the Dom family.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is Written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and Produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. On MAY 19, The Fast X is kicking in theatres. So, reserve your seats right away to experience Fast X Action.

