Jason Momoa is undeniably one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars. The A-lister rose to fame after his phenomenal performance in the DC universe as Aquaman. The actor is known for his s*xy abs and chiseled physique and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he’s a walking thirst trap for his fans. Jason, who has delivered many notable performances, but is still known for playing Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones, the series made him a household name. But do you know the actor went bankrupt after his stint on GOT? Scroll below to read this throwback.

Jason played Khal Drogo, Daenerys Targaryen’s husband, in the first season of the popular show Game Of Thrones. His performance was widely noticed and appreciated by the audience, however, he once revealed how he was left broke and how he and his family was starving after the show.

During an interview with InStyle, Jason Momoa opened up about the days when he struggled for work and was starving after Game Of Thrones. The actor spoke about the massive debt and how it took longer to come out of it. He said, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work,” he admitted. “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Jason Momoa revealed that people in the industry didn’t believe that he could speak English after they saw his performance in GOT, which also drastically affected his chances of landing a job. Talking more about it, he said, “I’m not known for my acting. I’m known for action. I don’t say a lot of things or use big sentences. I mean, where do you put Drogo? He’s not going in a rom-com. No one even knew I spoke English.”

For the unversed, Jason Momoa is among one of the busiest actors in the industry right now and will be next seen in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

