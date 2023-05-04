Selena Gomez has not only flourished in her musical career but also carved a path in acting and being an entrepreneur. She is always in the news for something or the other and has never gone out of her massive fandom’s attention. Her alleged cold war with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has literally become the highlight of her life, and all the Selenators never miss a chance to roast the supermodel.

However, recently an old video of Selena went viral on social media, which left the netizens divided. While a few still lauded the songstress, a lot of them have even bashed Gomez. Why? Scroll below to check out the video and the netizens’ reaction!

A Selena Gomez fan page shared a video on her Instagram handle named ‘aria.____’, where Selena can be seen walking on the streets looking all glamorous in a black bodycon outfit and nude heels. However, in the video, Selena blushed and giggled after a paparazzo fell in front of her on the streets. And on the video, it was “Remember when the paparazzi fell in front of Selena Gomez”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina (@aria.___)

This reaction of Selena Gomez left the netizens divided. A few came in support of their queen and protected her from the negative comments by writing, “They fell because of her beauty.”

One of the netizens commented, “First of all…she looks gorgeous. Second, she was shocked and reached out to help but he already got help from the other people who witnessed his fall. She walked away after making sure he was okay and taken care of. Then she smirked and laughed which is okay if you ask me but maybe she also laughed because she was relieved? You know like releasing the tension?”

Another comment reads, “I would have laughed harder. It’s not her fault the photographer fell. People in the comments acting as if they’re the most caring people on the planet.”

However, there are others who bashed Selena Gomez in the name of Hailey and wrote, “If hailey did this, the internet would not let her live.”

Another one penned, “If it was Hailey then this comment section would be a hatred section.”

One user wrote, “Lady Gaga helped the guy up. So this says a bit about her character, that she just giggled and walked on.”

Well, being a celebrity means being under constant scrutiny. What do you think of Selena Gomez’s reaction to the paparazzi falling in front of her? Let us know through comments.

