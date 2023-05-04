Pamela Anderson needs no introduction. The actress known for her glamour modelling work – including one for Playboy magazine and her role as ‘CJ’ Parker on the TV series Baywatch, is slaying even at 55! How do we know that? Well, take a look at her Instagram!

The actress has let her fans stunt with her recent swimwear photoshoot wherein she has rocked some barely-there s*xy bikinis, a couple of monokinis and more. Scroll below to know more about the swimwear she’s modelling and what fans have to say about it.

A while ago, Pamela Anderson took to Instagram and proved she’s still a Baywatch babe as she posed in different swimwear. As part of the promo photos for her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, the 55-year-old bombshell is seen modelling different looks. In the first, she poses innocently but still looks seductive in a white monokini as she sits in the shallow water of a picturesque beach.

The next images see Pamela Anderson looking hot, like a chilly in an itsy-bitsy red bikini, posing beside a tree. We have to say, these barely there triangle pieces of cloth make us forget she’s in her 50s. The other pics part of this post include her walking on the beach in a pink bikini set and a t-shirt over it, a stringy yellow set complete with a straw hat and a low-cut yellow monokini. Sees these pics, Pam’s fans cannot stop praising her.

Commenting on her post, one wrote, “Only an icon such as Pamela Anderson can pull off decades of timeless beauty/ originality and charm. Great to see her back rocking the industry again 💪🏻”

Another added, “How does she look SO good STILL?!” A third added, “Well finally! If there’s someone who should have a swimwear line it’s YOU! Silly!!!”

A fourth commented, “Youre figure is out if this world. Its insaine !!! Better tgen most 20 year olds !!! 🙌” Calling checking out the post a great start to their day, a fan commented, “Saw this with my first cup of coffee this morning. GREAT way to start the day. Thanx Pam. You’re an inspiration 🌹”

Praising her, another added, “Pam Anderson invented swimwear tbh” One simply wrote, “the real queen of swimwear ❤️” One more commented, “No one rocks a bikini like you do 🙌🔥🔥”

Some more comments read, “this seems about 30 years now overdue…” “A mermaid!🤍” and tons of hearts, fire emojis and more. Check out Pamela Anderson’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

What do you think of Pamela Anderson in bikinis at 55? Let us know in the comments.

