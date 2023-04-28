Pamela Anderson took the 90s with her bold portrayal as CJ Parker on the show Baywatch. It was a rage among the fans. The television series had a nice balance of drama, thrill, and attractive men and women running on the beach wearing very little. Well, that’s enough to give a hormonal teenager a satisfying kick. Anderson became an icon for her role, and years after the show ended, she reminded the fans that she still has the same amount of charm left as she donned a Baywatch-inspired swimsuit for a bathing suit brand; even the internet is not behind lauding the OG queen.

For the unversed, the American drama series aired from 1989 to 2001 and it had about eleven seasons. At one point in the nineties, the series starring Anderson became one of the most widely viewed TV series not just in America but across the world.

Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram to share a picture from a photoshoot for the bathing suit brand Frankies Bikinis. She partnered with them to design her swimwear line. Interestingly, the photo she chose to share with the fans takes you back to the 90s in the Baywatch era. Anderson is wearing a red coloured swimsuit with a plunging scoop neck. The cut on the suit is dangerously high and the 55-year-old boldly flaunts her well-toned s*xy legs. Posing like the Baywatch girl is a sure hit of nostalgia. Pamela Anderson shared the image and the announcement with the caption, “After all… It’s about time – I have been so excited to share this with you – I’m horrible at keeping a secret…”

Enthralled fans took to the comments to appreciate the actress’ look as a showcase of their love for her. One of the users wrote, “Baywatch babe forever I’m so proud of you I really hope you see this.”

“Bay watch all over again Pam haven’t changed at all like fine wine babe”

“Icon in an Icon”

“S*xiest woman ever”

“90s are back”

“Verified

I’m SHOOK Pamela taking what’s hers BACK”

“this is MAJOR”

“SCREAMING CRYING, SO PROUD OF YOU!!! THIS IS AMAZING LOVE YOU”

“Still got it!”

Check out the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

