Quentin Tarantino is one of the generation’s finest filmmakers who has swooned audiences with his cinema and storytelling. His movies have embraced violence, and the director has never been shy about being a violent filmmaker at his core. However, he once admitted his movies had certain scenes which he felt were perhaps too extreme and would give child actors a “psychological harrowing experience.”

Many actors dream of working in a Tarantino film, he has written 16 films and directed nine. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director is shown has several repeated themes throughout his body of work, and his recurrent use of objects, names, characters, time inversions, locations, and camera shots has made him one of the world’s most revered writers/directors in the world.

As the filmmaker believes, “Violence is part of his talent,” Tarantino agrees his violence in the movies can provoke a palpable reaction from the film-going audience. He also agreed and accepted that, it is the reaction that he thrives off of, saying, “I’m a big fan of violence in cinema.” Later in the conversation on Life in Pictures, the director added, “I believe Thomas Edison invented the camera to film people beating the s*it out of each other. It really affects the audience in a big way, but at the same time, you know it’s just a movie. What I’m about is playing the audience like an orchestra. I’m like: ‘laugh. Stop laughing. This is horrible! Laugh!’”

His last few movies, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, have their share of blood and gore, which were less in comparison to his previous works. It can be said that these recent movies have reduced the amount of violence usually associated with classic Quentin Tarantino films.

However, as the Kill Bill director has given some of the most indelible movies of the past three decades, many sources are saying Quentin Tarantino is planning for a final movie titled, ‘The Movie Critic’ and has written a script that he is planning on directing this fall.

