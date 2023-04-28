Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, who play The Hulk and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have had a long friendship as they worked together in the franchise. However, the Hulk actor once pulled the leg of his former MCU co-star when he was trending on social media for leaking and then deleting an explicit photo of himself on Instagram stories. Read on to find out what really happened between the two.

The Avengers actor left the superhero fandom marvelling when he accidentally showed his secret weapon. As Captain America instantly deleted the uploaded pictures as he realised the mistakes, the netizens supported him, urging everyone to ‘respect his privacy’. However, the green monster of the MCU also took a sly dig supporting his fellow actor.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Ruffalo decided to let his friend know that it was perfectly okay and posted a tweet supporting his dear friend Chris Evans. He wrote, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office, there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” In the tweet, he took a dig at former president Donal Trump, which he used to do often.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

However, the eagle-eyed fans took screenshots of the leaked photo of Chris Evans when he had no shield in sight to spare his blushes and even could delete the photo. Even after deleting the photo, the actor maintained silence and avoided commenting upon the leaked n*de photo.

Adding to the reaction by Mark Ruffalo, Evans’ brother, Scott Evans, got in on the fun too. He tweeted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” While many MCU fans are embracing the image, others are desperately trying to flood social media with more wholesome images of Evans to drown out the noise. With all this attention, the Captain America actor was the number one trending topic on Twitter when the incident occurred.

