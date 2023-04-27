Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most celebrated actors in the world who have proved the mettle of their craft with their phenomenal performances. However, many still know him as Jack from Titanic owing to the movie’s success and his portrayal of the character. While Leo nailed the role as an unprivileged young man who falls in love with the beautiful Rose, very few know that it was Paul Rudd who convinced him to do the movie.

For several years, there was a misconception that the Ant-Man star was also in a race with Leo to bag the lead role in James Cameron’s Titanic. However, Rudd cleared the air in 2020 and revealed that he was never up for Jack’s role.

In 2019, Paul Rudd appeared on The Graham Norton Show and recalled a particular conversation that he had with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star. As the show host claimed, Rudd shaped Leo’s career and had a huge influence on him. To this, the Friends star said, “I don’t think I had an influence, but sometimes looking back, you find yourself having an interesting conversation.”

Paul Rudd continued to narrate what exactly happened and recalled the time when he shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet and talked with his co-star about a new opportunity on the last day. Narrating the incident, Rudd said, “I worked with Leonardo in Romeo and Juliet. At the time, my father was a Titanic expert, and he used to take people all over the world, talking about it, and you could go to universities and everything.”

He further revealed how he and Leonardo DiCaprio got to talking and said, “It was my last day of filming of Romeo and Juliet, and we all went out afterwards, to a bar, all the guys and everyone, so I was riding to the place with Leo. And he said, ‘I just got offered this movie, but it is a big studio movie.’ And Leo had done only indie films at this point.” Paul Rudd continued, “‘It is Titanic,’ he said, and I said, ‘It is incredible.’ And I knew a lot about Titanic because my dad just talked about it all the time. I remember him saying, ‘I don’t know what I will do.’ I remember saying, ‘You should do it.’”

Well, the rest is history as Leonardo DiCaprio scripted history with Titanic, which also starred Kate Winslet.

