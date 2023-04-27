Bringing a superhero to life must be a great deal for actors, but they have to face some hard times when kids in their own families don’t approve of them. While many actors have already opened up about their funny incidents, it is hard to miss Jennifer Lawrence’s encounter with an X-Men fan who did not consider her Mystique a mutant. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Lawrence made her X-Men debut as Raven Darkholme, aka Mystique, in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class. She further reprised her shapeshifter mutant role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

However, all her work in the film franchise did not convince her own nephew Bear that she is an X-Men. During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016, JLaw opened up about her attempts to prove to her nephew she is an X-Men.

Talking about the same, The Hunger Games star said, “My four-year-old nephew, Bear, he is obsessed with X-Men. And, I’m like, Bear, I’m an X-Men, and he’s like, “No, the real X-Men.” It’s like the most infuriating…” When the host Jimmy Fallon said he has a video of Jennifer Lawrence trying to convince her nephew, the actress said, “This is like a mild version of what he does.”

In the clip, JLaw could be seen in a car with her nephew as she recorded him while she told him, “You know that I’m an X-Men.” In response, Bear sighed and banged his head on a person beside him. Jennifer continued, “Bear, I play Mystique, I’m an X-Men. Acknowledge it. He hates it.” Back to the show, Lawrence said. “When I was on the phone with the producer for this, she heard bear go ‘pfft’ as soon as I said ‘X-Men.'”

Jennifer Lawrence’s struggles did not end there as she said, “He doesn’t like my work,” and further revealed that her nephew did not even want to visit her on Hunger Games sets, which even he was a part of. She recalled Bear asking his father, “Dad, do I have to be in this one?”

