Superhero movie lovers are in for a treat as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in May. While this Chris Pratt-Zoe Saldaña starrer is being talked about, another MCU movie being talked about is the upcoming crossover film – Marvel 5, aka Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and whether it will have any X-Men references.

Ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox at the end of 2017, audiences have been awaiting the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU – but there’s still no development. And now, it seems like the wait will be longer. Read on for the latest deets.

During a recent interaction with Comicbook’s Brandon Davis on the Phase Zero Podcast, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness got candid about the possibility of key Fantastic Four and X-Men connections in the upcoming film. Sadly, the Avengers 5 film writer said he “think[s] all that stuff is pretty far away.”

The Avengers 5 writer was quoted by The Direct saying, “No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away. I mean, I know they’re making Fantastic Four, but that’s its own thing. So, no, I mean, look, I’m the biggest X-Men guy in the world… No, no, no. I think that’s being saved for a bit. But, you know, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle.”

In a previous conversation, Avengers 5 executive producer Nate Moore stated that the MCU might be a few years out from the X-Men. He had said, “Storm’s relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I’m not sure we’re there yet. Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced?”

