Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film with a deeper emotional connection with the fans, especially because of the demise of Chadwick Boseman; the film is a fitting tribute to the late actor. It showed Letitia Wright taking up the mantle, and we also saw a new character get introduced. Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, aka Iron Heart. As per new reports, Marvel snubbed a scene that was parallel to Tony Stark’s origin story.

Marvel introduced their first Mutant in this film, Namor, who lives in an underwater city named Talokan. At one point in the movie, Shuri and Riri are taken and locked away by the Talokans. A lot of that portion was cut away from the film where the two girls bonded, but the whole of it didn’t make it to the final product.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Iron Heart actor Dominique Thorne spoke about the deleted scene, which seemed very much like how Tony Stark escaped the cave with the help of Ho Yinsen during the first Iron Man film. The difference is that here Shuri gained the favor of Namor, and he even showed her the city of Talokan, where even Riri accompanied them. She mentioned that they used their “shared brilliance” in Namor’s presence to help his city and to get themselves closer to getting out of there. Speaking of it, Dominique said, “And so from that point, it’s really them using that shared brilliance and what Riri’s now seeing as an opportunity to build and strategize their way out of there under the guise of helping them find a more efficient way to distribute their power.” “From there, the two of them are work-shopping there, working on this thing for them that they say they’ll give them in exchange for their life, but all the while, sort of siphoning off materials and supplies to rig their own distraction and get out of there. And while they’re doing that, just sort of talking about life experiences”

Lastly, Thorne also spoke about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ended up with using some audio from the deleted scenes; speaking of that, she said, “We did, though, use the audio from one of those building moments, and that’s the audio that we hear… I think it’s the montage with Riri, and the flamethrower, and all that. But that audio was originally for them building in the cave. And Shuri’s like, ‘So, when did you build your first machine? Who did you learn this from?’ Riri references her dad, which for all the Ironheart folks they’ll know that’s how she took up her name. And Shuri, of course, talks about her brother. That was truly the inspiration for her. So yeah, it was a really big sort of bonding, smart-girl, ‘Let’s get out of here.'”

Naturally, as per the report when it was pointed out that it seemed like a great parallel to Tony Stark from Iron Man, the Black Panther actor excitedly exclaimed, “exactly, exactly.”

Another easter egg was planted in Black Panter Wakanda Forever; when Shuri asks Riri to go to Wakanda with her, she says she has a class to attend, which is parallel to Tony Stark’s conversation with Peter Parker when he comes to recruit him during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

