The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, has become quite a sensation among cinema-goers, and in the centre of it is the president of the Marvel studios, Kevin Feige. But recently, certain eminent directors, including James Cameron, Denis Villeneuve and Martin Scorsese, criticised the comic book movie genre. Feige has finally opened up about it.

No matter what the critics say, MCU movies have been minting a lot of money over the years. Feige’s superhero world was not built in a day; it all started with Iron Man in 2008.

Kevin Feige did not keep shut when people criticised his beloved MCU; in an interview with the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever podcast, he responded to remarks like, “who can’t get past a genre story”. He said, “There were some people who couldn’t get past a four-colour, printed, two-dimensional story. You know, they just couldn’t do that. Just like today, dare I say it. The people who can’t get past a genre story or something that’s in space, or people who can breathe underwater. ‘No, not for me.'”

Feige was accompanied by Nate Moore [Marvel Studio producer], referring to Martin Scorsese’s comment comparing the comic book movies to “well made… theme parks” agreed with the MCU president. Scorsese gave his opinion on the genre in an interview with the Empire. Kevin Feige further expressed his experience of building his career around the heroes he grew up reading, sharing that he said,

“I think about that every day in every aspect of what I’m lucky enough to do. Every day is surreal and bringing these comic stories to life, again, which has now been a 22-year journey, just from when– longer, working in the early days of the first X-Men film. And so much of that time now, it was almost half my life ago, was spent looking at comics and dreaming, dare I say, ‘What if? What if we could make more X-Men movies? What if we could bring Spider-Man to the screen? What if we could eventually do the Avengers?’ And it’s fun that audiences responded the way they have so that we can keep– and finally bringing Namor to the screen.”

Nate Moore, further going deep into it, said, “Yeah, it certainly seems like the cuts are deeper than ever. I mean, when I was a kid, and it was Superman, and it was Batman, and Spider-Man was coming in, and it was like, ‘Well, I guess we’ve made it, guys, I guess that’s it.’ But, you know now that there’s a Guardians of the Galaxy movie and an Ant-Man movie, and people are like, ‘What is going on?’ And for me, it’s like, ‘Oh, these are all characters I lived with in my imagination for 40 years plus.”

Moore further defended the MCU and the superhero genre as a whole, saying it has now opened new gates, “great, fantastical ideas, big adventure, big characters, and themes.”

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU is adored by the audience, and it has garnered millions of fans across the globe, not to forget Marvel Studios produce some of the biggest movie franchises of all time, being some of the highest-grossing films.

