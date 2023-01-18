After a disastrous Phase 4 of the Avengers under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been quite disappointed with the makers. Now, Kevin Feige is planning to do something big with his next Avenger meet-up movies to attain the same heights as before. And for that, Kevin will bring back all the major characters to create a grandeur showdown in Phase 6 now that the multiversal portal is open. Scroll below to find out what the rumour mills have about Marvel’s boss’s plans.

Phase 5 of the Avengers will begin on February 15th, and with that, it will also introduce one of the most villainous characters Kang: The Conqueror full fledged after giving a glimpse of him in the web show Loki. Now as the fans are heading towards a new multiversal saga, Kevin Feige described that he wants something bigger and better for the next Avenger meet-up movie.

Fans went crazy when Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were released. Kevin Feige wants to create something similar to that with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. And it has been already teased that major characters from the franchise might return. According to rumours, cameos from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Tom Hardy’s Venom to Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider can be counted in as it seems quite possible.

There have been a lot of speculations about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as it will begin Kang’s chapter. But, according to trustworthy sources mentioned by a page Heavy Spoilers, Venom played by Tom Hardy will step in Avengers: Secret Wars. He was introduced in the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home but his quick exit, leaving a part of his symbiote left fans wondering what’s next. Well, he can either be part of the Avengers and fight for the good or against it – who knows?

Check out the video here:

Well, even though there hasn’t been any confirmed news about Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brook returning as Venom, the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home can only add to the rumour fuels. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

