Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2 has registered a successful stint on OTT as well after having a good run at the box office. In only 10 days, the courtroom drama, also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has garnered a viewership of 11.5 million on JioHotstar!

Akshay Kumar Delivers 2nd Most-Viewed Non-Netflix Film!

Akshay Kumar has delivered the second-most-viewed non-Netflix film of 2025 with the courtroom drama, and it is very close to taking the top spot, which is currently owned by Tamil drama Tourist Family!

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Verdict – Week 2

Kesari: Chapter 2 managed to garner 5.8 million views in its second week, taking the top spot in the list of the top 5 most-watched films on OTT in India for the week of June 16 – June 22, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Check out the total viewership of theatrical releases on their OTT platforms. (List includes non-Netflix films)

Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Kesari: Chapter 2: 11.5 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Odela 2: 6.6 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million Maranamass : 5.4 Million Retro: 4.8 Million | L2: Empuraan: 4.8 Million

Will Akshay Kumar Roar Higher?

Akshay Kumar has taken only 10 days to reach the second spot, and it would be interesting to see if he will claim a spot in the top 5 in the third week as well and become the most-viewed non-Netflix film of 2025 on OTT.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

