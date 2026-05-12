They do not make love stories as Dharma does! It has been a necessary part of our growing-up years when Rahul and Anjali taught us ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’. However, over the years, times have changed, and so have we. With changing times, Dharma Productions is back with a new palette of romance – the one that is not dreamy but real. That is not only about the roses and the proposals, but it is also about the mistakes and the heartbreaks. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananay Panday and Lakshya, seems to touch all the issues modern-day relationships are dealing with!

The trailer of the film was dropped recently, and it is clearly one of the best trailers we have seen this year! In fact, it has been well-received and is getting a lot of accolades. Ananya and Lakshya are being hailed for their mature and believable chemistry, and it has created quite a good buzz for the film!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 1

Chand Mera Dil is creating ripples across social media, and the focus has shifted to its Day 1 potential. After the intense Kill, Lakshya is returning in a completely different avatar, paired with the vibrant Ananya Panday. The trailer suggests intense and emotional romance, a genre that has historically performed exceptionally well in recent years.

All Set To Enter Top 10 Romantic Openers

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always had the pulse of the youth when it comes to pyaar, ishq, and mohabbat. Lakshya & Ananya Panday‘s intense romantic drama is all set to hit a double-digit opening, probably pushing it into the list of the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood!

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 22 crore Kalank: 21.6 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.3 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore

Interestingly, Dharma Productions owns four spots in this list with Kalank, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Trailer Review: Ananya Panday & Lakshya Fight For Respect In Their Ishq & Hint Legendary Love Stories Ki Ending Tragic Hoti Hai!

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