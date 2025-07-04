Nitesh Tiwari broke the internet with the Ramayana announcement video. The teaser, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is receiving praise from all over. It has also emerged as the second-most-liked Bollywood announcement video on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ramayana Teaser Verdict

The official teaser of the mythological epic drama was released on the World Of Ramayana channel along with Sony Music India. In the first 24 hours, it garnered a viewership of 8 million. Despite the low viewership, it garnered a whopping 388K likes on YouTube.

Ramayana has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to become the second-most-liked Bollywood announcement video on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

Which is the most-liked Bollywood announcement video?

Shah Rukh Khan conquers the throne with his epic announcement video for Jawan. The promo garnered 530K likes in the first 24 hours on YouTube. No other Bollywood film has been able to cross the 400K mark, let alone land anywhere near Atlee’s directorial.

Take a look at the 5 most-liked Bollywood announcement videos on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Jawan: 530K Ramayana: 388K Pathaan: 369K Tiger 3: 333K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 319K

More about Ramayana

Ramayana is the most expensive film made in the history of Indian cinema. The franchise is based on a staggering budget of 1600 crores. It is produced by Namit Malhotra, who has also previously backed Brahmastra. Superstar Yash serves as the co-producer. The VFX is powered by DNEG, the company that previously worked on Dune: Part Two. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have also joined forces for a tremendous background score.

The ensemble cast features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil, among others.

Ramayana Part I will be released in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026, while Part II will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

