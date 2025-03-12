Hans Zimmer is one of the most celebrated composers in Hollywood, known for crafting some of the most iconic film scores in cinematic history. From Gladiator to The Lion King and Inception to Interstellar, his music has defined genres and shaped the emotional core of countless films. His work in the superhero genre is also notable, having composed for The Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Yet, despite this impressive résumé, Zimmer has never worked on a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Zimmer revealed that Marvel Studios had approached him, but he turned down the opportunity. He explained that the timing was never quite right and, more importantly, that he felt he had already contributed significantly to the superhero genre.

Hans Zimmer has already composed music for major superheroes

When asked about his absence from the MCU in the interview, Zimmer confirmed that Marvel had reached out multiple times, but he had always declined due to scheduling conflicts and a lack of personal interest in returning to superhero films.

“They have! They have, they have. And it was always… timing wasn’t great. And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things,” Zimmer explained. “Look, I’ve done the trifecta. I’ve done Batman, Superman, Spider-Man… and Wonder Woman. So, I mean, what do you want me to do, some of the minor characters? Probably, yes. (laughs). That was very arrogant of me to say that, but actually, Kevin Feige said that to me. That’s what you’re complaining about!”

Zimmer suggested that he views his work in the superhero genre as already complete. Having crafted legendary themes for some of the biggest names in comic book history, he feels no pressing need to add to his superhero legacy with Marvel. However, it is important to note that Zimmer did not rule out an opportunity to work with Marvel in the future. In fact, if the timing is right, fans can see him composing the score for MCU in the future. While he has worked with superheroes like Batman, Superman and Spider-Man, fans would love to see Zimmer’s work with The Avengers, X-Men, Thor, and more.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oppenheimer Could Have Been A Netflix Hit? Streaming Giant’s CCO Claims It Didn’t Need Theaters To Succeed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News