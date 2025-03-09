Scarlett Johansson almost refused to wear the sheer pink underwear in Lost in Translation’s iconic opening scene. As the thought of standing in minimal clothing on camera wasn’t exactly appealing. But director Sofia Coppola had a clever trick up her sleeve to convince her actress to wear them.

Lost in Translation is a film that sticks with you. A quiet, introspective masterpiece about loneliness, connection, and finding meaning in unexpected places. Johansson plays Charlotte, a young woman stuck in a life rut. Bill Murray’s Bob Harris is a fading movie star in the middle of a midlife crisis. They meet in Tokyo, forming an unlikely bond.

The flick was a smash hit, earning Coppola an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Murray got an Oscar nomination, too (but lost to Sean Penn in Mystic River). Meanwhile, Johansson—who delivered a performance full of quiet depth—was surprisingly snubbed. But even without an Oscar nod, she became a Hollywood darling overnight.

Now, let’s talk about the real behind-the-scenes drama—Johansson’s hesitation to wear that underwear. In an interview on Live About, the Hollywood beauty admitted she wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea.

“I’d been eating so much Udon, I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m so not going to look decent in these underwear. I didn’t want to wear those underwear because I was so bloated from eating all of this Udon all of the time. She was like, ‘Well you know, it’d be nice if you could wear these underwear,’ because that was what was written in the script,” the Black Widow star revealed.

Rather than argue, she made an unusual offer—she would try them on herself. Coppola, tall and effortlessly elegant, modeled the underwear to prove they fit the film’s aesthetic. Yep. The director modeled the underwear herself.

Johansson was surprised but impressed. “And she [Coppola] was like, ‘But I understand if you’re uncomfortable.’ She said, ‘Why don’t I try these on for you? You could see how they look. Just see how they look, and if you don’t want to do it, then, of course, you don’t have to,’ said ScarJo.

Coppola tried them on. Johansson laughed, thought it wasn’t a bad deal, and decided to go for it. Just like that, the small moment of trust made all the difference. The scene turned out beautifully. And that underwear shot? It became a piece of film history.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez Planning To Marry Fiancé Benny Blanco In Their Beverly Hills Backyard? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News