Marvel Cinematic Universe may have moved on, but Avengers: Endgame will always remain the most memorable movie for its massive fan base. Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU and is charging a handsome salary for his role as Doctor Doom. But can you guess the top 5 cast members with the highest net worth? Scroll below for an interesting scoop.

Avengers: Endgame was released in April 2019. It is the second-highest grossing film worldwide, with box office collections of $2.79 billion. Marvel has beautifully shaped the careers of its leading actors, such as RDJ, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland. They were paid staggering paychecks for the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. But below is where they stand today:

Robert Downey Jr is still the most successful!

After his final exit as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr has been a part of many projects, including Oppenheimer and Dolittle.

But it would be safe to say Tony Stark is still his most-loved character.

RDJ is paid a staggering $100 million to play Doctor Doom in at least two films. It has surged his fortunes by a huge margin.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Downey Jr has a net worth of $300 million in 2025. His bank balance has improved by 270% compared to a fortune worth $81 million in 2019.

Gwyneth Paltrow surpasses Scarlett Johansson

Gwyneth Paltrow played the role of Pepper Pots in Avengers: Endgame. It marked her final major appearance in the MCU. She hasn’t been very active in Hollywood films but is a very successful entrepreneur.

She owns the lifestyle brand Goop, valued at around $250 million.

In 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow had a reported net worth of $140 million, which has grown by 42% to $200 million in 2025.

Scarlett Johansson ranks #3

Scarlett Johansson has surpassed her Avengers: Endgame co-stars, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and others, to become the third-richest cast member. Her bank balance in 2019 was around $56 million. She was paid around $20 million for her last outing as Black Widow. As per Deadline, the actress also settled her lawsuit with Disney at around $40 million.

In 2025, Scarlett Johansson has a net worth of $165 million, witnessing a surge of 194% compared to her assets in 2019. Thanks to movies like Asteroid City, North Star and productions like Fly Me to the Moon.

70% surge for Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is still a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes home a handsome amount for his portrayal of Thor. He remained one of the highest-paid actors in 2019, as per Forbes, leading to a fortune of $76.4 million.

Things have only improved for Chris, who has a net worth of $130 million in 2025. He’s witnessed a 70% jump in his bank balance.

Chris Evans

Anthony Mackie has taken over the role of Captain America, but fans still miss Chris Evans. He made a huge place in our hearts with his portrayal of Steve Rogers.

Chris made around $75-100 million from six MCU outings. His assets have witnessed an impressive surge of 85% in the last 6 years.

As of 2025, Chris Evans has an estimated net worth of $130 million.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Charging “Many Millions” To Delay Her Divorce With Kanye West? “The More Money He Offers..,” Sources Spill!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News