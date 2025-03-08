Captain America: Brave New World is trying its best to achieve several milestones at the domestic and global box office despite a slow run. It is expected to surpass Captain America: The First Avenger’s US haul soon, but it will beat Dwayne Johnson starrer DC film Black Adam ahead of that and tonight. Scroll below for the deets.

The Rock’s debut DC film is one of the most expensive films, with a reported budget of $260 million. It was a big disappointment at the box office, failing to break even. It was released in 2022 and featured an intriguing supporting cast, including Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan, with Johnson in the titular character. The film also marked Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, but to no avail. Soon, Peter Safran and James Gunn took over the DC Studios and did not advance with Cavill as Clark Kent.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected $933K on its third Thursday, a drop of 38.4% from last Thursday. Compared to the other movies in the franchise, it has clocked in lower numbers. The First Avenger collected $1.4 million, The Winter Soldier earned $1.8 million, and Civil War earned $2.1 million.

Captain America 4 has clocked in more than the other Presidents Day releases, including Sonic the Hedgehog’s $809K and Ant-Man 3’s $773K. The film has hit the $168.1 million cume in the United States. It is less than $1 million away from surpassing Black Adam’s domestic haul of $168.2 million. The MCU flick tonight will accomplish this.

On the other hand, Captain America is also expected to beat Chris Evans-led Captain America: The First Avenger’s $176.7 million US run this weekend. It will then become the third highest-grossing installment in the franchise. The film is expected to earn between $195 million and $215 million in the United States. It is still an advantage until Snow White hits the screens.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Anthony Mackie‘s movie has collected $178.40 million so far, and adding it to the domestic, it has reached a $346.48 million worldwide cume. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

