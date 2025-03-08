Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, has finally been released in the United States. It has landed in a favorable position with its Thursday previews. The movie came out in South Korea before hitting the screens in the US, and there, it remained isolated at the top spot for days. The preview collection in North America is on par with The Lost City and above The Creator. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The R-rated sci-fi film by Bong Joon Ho is the first collaboration between him and Pattinson. Critics have given it positive reviews and rated it 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The collective critics’ consensus states, “It finds Bong Joon Ho returning to his forte of daffy sci-fi with a withering social critique at its core, proving along the way that you can never have too many Robert Pattisons.”

The audience also gave the film a favorable rating of 77%. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mickey 17 collected $2.5 million in Thursday previews and is expected to defy the industry’s projections with its debut collection in the United States. It is on par with The Lost City’s $2.5 million collection. The film has earned more than The Creator’s $1.6 million but lower than Killers of the Flower Moon’s $2.6 million, Civil War’s $2.9 million, Napoleon’s $3 million, and Furiosa’s $3.5 million.

Based on the recent numbers, Mickey 17 is expected to earn between $20 million and $25 million in its opening weekend. The previews took place across 3,200 locations in North America. According to Deadline’s report, it is expected to collect around $45 million in its debut weekend at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly an expensive film with an estimated budget between $118 and $120 million.

The report further stated that it had earned more in previews than Plan B’s other sci-fi movie, Ad Astra, which was released in September 2019, before COVID-19. It collected $1.5 million with a $19 million opening weekend.

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson’s film was produced by Plan B Entertainment [Brad Pitt’s production house], Offscreen, Kate Street Picture Company. It has been distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. Mickey 17 by Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson, was released in the United States on March 7.

