Ne Zha 2 has exceeded all expectations and raked in unbelievable numbers so far. The way it started its ride, it felt that the film might emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time by defeating Avatar, but now, since the pace has slowed down, the task looks a bit difficult. However, there’s one target in the range: Avengers: Infinity War. It will become the sixth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office whenever it happens. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jiaozi, the Chinese animated fantasy adventure film was theatrically released in China on January 29, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its concept, script, and visual effects. On Douban, it received a score of 8.5 out of 10. On Maoyan, it secured an excellent rating of 9.8 out of 10.

Crazy run at the worldwide box office

Initially, Ne Zha 2 was released only in China. With the help of China, it smashed several existing records and went on to become the highest-grossing film in the single market. On February 13 and 14, it arrived in other territories like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. With the help of all other markets, it recently became the first animated feature to hit the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Lately, Ne Zha 2 has shown signs of slowing down. Still, in China, it scored $3.2 million yesterday, registering the biggest sixth Wednesday in a single market. With this, its Chinese sum now stands at a mammoth $1.98 billion. Globally, it stands at $2.01 billion after 36 days.

Avengers: Infinity War is in danger!

With still running in over 170K theatres in China alone, Ne Zha 2 aims to surpass Avengers: Infinity War, which is also the second highest-grossing film of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Its lifetime collection stands at $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office. It is expected to be crossed in the coming days.

