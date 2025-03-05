The Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 is trending worldwide for its unbelievable box office collection. It recently made history by becoming the first animation to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide. This movie broke several records, which we have listed in this article. Scroll below for more.

The Ne Zha sequel’s unparalleled success significantly impacts the global film industry. It has a widespread audience appeal and highlights the growing importance of Chinese cinema. It has been released in several overseas markets and is performing well worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 collected $3.9 million from over 184K screenings on Monday. It registered the biggest 5th Monday in China, taking the Chinese cume to the $1.97 billion mark in just 34 days. It collected $530K in pre-sales for yesterday, its 5th Tuesday. The Ne Zha sequel has crossed the $2 billion milestone in thirty-three days. The movie has been setting new records after only a few days since its release.

Here are some of the box office records set by Ne Zha 2:

Became the first film to gross $1 billion in a single market, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $936 million-plus US haul to become the highest-grossing film in a single market. Highest-grossing movie of all time in China First non-Hollywood film to cross $2 billion worldwide Highest-grossing non-English language film Highest-grossing animation of all time as it surpassed Inside Out 2. 7th highest-grossing film of all time 2nd highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era The first animated film to surpass $2 billion globally.

Ne Zha 2 has achieved these milestones in just 33 days, and an estimated 98% of the box office collection came from China alone. Undoubtedly, it is a cultural phenomenon and the biggest one in the history of cinema. The benchmarks set by this movie are difficult to surpass by any. It is still unstoppable and might even surpass Avatar 2 soon at the worldwide box office.

Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

