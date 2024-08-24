The pandemic threw a major wrench in Cameron’s works. He admitted in a heartfelt note that nothing stings more than this delay, especially with virtual production work in LA getting sidelined. “There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me,” Cameron said, laying bare the impact of the global mess on their schedule.

The domino effect hit the whole Avatar franchise. Hollywood Reporter said that Avatar 3 was moved to December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 to December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 to December 22, 2028.

Despite these setbacks, Cameron is determined. Avatar 2 will dive deep into the underwater realm, a feat tackled by Performance Freediving International’s Kirk Krack, who spent two years perfecting these scenes. Cameron’s Instagram gives a peek into the hurdles and high-tech magic behind the film.

Fans, hang tight—the sequel is set to blow minds with its jaw-dropping visuals and underwater wonders that make Avatar stand out.

Why does the Avatar franchise’s success feel so invisible?

As Avatar: The Way of Water climbs the all-time box office charts, you might wonder: Who’s watching this movie? It’s a puzzling question because despite its massive numbers, the fandom feels oddly quiet. The film’s success is especially noticeable overseas, where it’s pulling in big bucks.

“While Avatar does well in the U.S., it’s a superstar abroad,” says Connor. “Top Gun Maverick is a 50-50 split, but The Way of Water is about 75% international.” With around $620 million of its $2.1 billion haul coming from domestic viewings, it’s clear The Way of Water has made waves globally.

Why the discrepancy? Cameron’s movies are known for their “frictionless” appeal. He crafts stories that, while simple, captivate on a universal scale. “Cameron’s perfectionism shines through,” Connor explains. “His films make all the moving parts feel effortless, clearing the way for a pure cinematic experience.”

It’s not just about grand visuals. Cameron’s knack for distilling complex elements into accessible narratives is a masterclass in storytelling. His villains are universally reviled, and his heroes, though alien, resonate with a broad audience. “Cameron knows what makes us tick, turning that into engaging onscreen drama,” says Broderick.

In an era when moviegoing culture has shifted, Cameron’s flair for spectacle still draws crowds. “People want a theater experience,” Broderick notes. “And Cameron’s movies deliver exactly that.” So, even if the Avatar buzz isn’t loud, the global box office is shouting loud and clear.

