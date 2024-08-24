Thunderbolts began with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s dubious recruiting in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow. The crew is disclosed at the 2022 D23 Expo to have Harrison Ford, General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Ford’s Ross will hit the screen in Captain America: New World Order before Thunderbolts comes out.

Savor the remaining shocks as more MCU movies and Disney+ shows come out into the market. Check out this all-encompassing potted history of the Thunderbolts’ roster, the team’s comic inception, and more.

Thunderbolts Movie Release Date

The Thunderbolts movie is set for release on May 2nd, 2025, which marks the end of MCU Phase 5. Having been through a schedule of given release dates as July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, July 25, 2025, and finally May 5, 2025, it has finally found its date.

Dropping between Captain America from the Marvel Comics universe, the recently released Brave New World and the upcoming The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts is set up for big things as Phase 5 ends and Phase 6 begins.

What is the Plot of Thunderbolts?

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is brewing a storm of anticipation with its latest update. The plot? A tantalizing snippet suggests a crew of antiheroes on government missions. Think of it as Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad—minus the brain-bomb drama.

The buzz around Thunderbolts has been electric, especially with its release closely following Captain America: Brave New World. This proximity hints at potential plot overlaps and shared character arcs.

Director Jake Schreier has teased a twist on the familiar MCU formula. He hinted to IGN that the film offers “a very new take on who [the characters] are and what brings them together,” promising surprises for fans.

Adding to the intrigue, Russell, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, described Thunderbolts as “not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past,” and “a little different.” It’s clear Marvel is aiming for something fresh and unexpected.

Who is in the Thunderbolts Cast?

The latest Thunderbolts series collected an all-star team that has Marvel fans feeling giddy. Joining the roster is Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) from Black Widow, with David Harbour (Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov). Fans of Black Widow will get a thrill from seeing Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and she might have a bigger part this time.

The supporting cast is only getting better with the appearances of Sebastian Stan (US Agent John Walker) and Wyatt Russell (Bucky Barnes). Feige has made Bucky the official ‘head’ of this new team, and this makes for an interesting storyline.

Making her back in the MCU after her special appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp is Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost). The amazing Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who dazzled viewers in Black Panther: Val, the CIA’s director, makes a comeback in Black Panther: Wakanda ‘Forever’. Returning to the MCU for the second time as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross is Harrison Ford, who has replaced William Hurt. Ford’s larger role in Thunderbolts was made possible by his breakthrough performance in Captain America: Brave New World.

Nevertheless, because of some conflicts in the shooting schedule, Lewis Pullman plays Sentry, replacing Steven Yeun. Replacing Ayo Edebiri who left the project due to similar issues is Geraldine Viswanathan. Still, there is a lot of uncertainty about the specifics of the character Viswanathan will be portraying.

Who are Marvel’s Thunderbolts? The MCU Team Explained

The original Thunderbolts appeared in comic books as a group of rehabilitated criminals under Baron Zemo’s leadership. Zemo intended to take over the Avengers and gain the public’s faith after their downfall. But Zemo’s Masters of Evil were truly this new group of “heroes” in disguise. Unexpected plot twist: Zemo is overthrown by the Thunderbolts when they finally accept their heroic responsibilities.

Though Daniel Brühl’s Zemo hasn’t officially joined the Thunderbolts ensemble in the MCU, his name is still circulating. There will be a big difference between this Thunderbolts version and the ones found in comic books. Unlike the Avengers, Marvel’s Thunderbolts will investigate a morally gray band, but they’re not merely going to be Marvel’s take on DC’s Suicide Squad.

Many roster changes for the Thunderbolts have occurred throughout the course of multiple comic book runs. General “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by Harrison Ford, is an additional noteworthy addition. A distinct variation to his MCU character, Ross has commanded the Thunderbolts as the Red Hulk in the comics.

Though villains posing as heroes are a part of both teams, Thunderbolts is more than just a Suicide Squad parody. Marvel’s take promises a unique taste and is an intriguing new chapter in the MCU, sans explosive neck chips or R-rated shenanigans. Watch what these ethically nuanced antiheroes bring to the screen!

Thunderbolts Movie Trailer Release Predictions

No Thunderbolts trailer yet, but filming kicked off in June 2023. With production delays, we’re eyeing a trailer drop in early 2025. Marvel will likely unveil it as the MCU ramps up hype for the film’s release.

