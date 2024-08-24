M Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller Trap was released in theatres earlier this month but is reportedly underperforming at the box office. According to the latest report, the movie is set to hit the OTT platforms very soon. The movie managed to surpass a minor milestone globally, and it is allegedly the director’s third lowest-grossing movie at the domestic box office. Scroll below to learn about its digital release details.

About the movie –

The psychological thriller was written and also produced by the director. It features Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill in pivotal roles. In the United States, the movie was released by Warner Bros Pictures and opened to mixed reviews.

Trap’s story revolves around a serial killer escaping the police blockade. The official synopsis of the movie states, “A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.” M Night Shyamalan’s thriller received an average of 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an underwhelming 55% score on Tomatometer from 209 reviews. The Audience Score stands at 65%.

Trap at the box office –

According to The Numbers, M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Trap collected $15.45 million on its debut weekend after its release on August 2. It reportedly had an estimated production budget of $30 million. Trap was released when big movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, and Despicable Me 4 were playing at the cinemas. Other movies, including It Ends With Us and Alien: Romulus, also arrived at the theatres, taking the attention away from the Shyamalan movie.

So far Trap starring Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue starrer movie has collected $36.81 million at the North American box office and $64.11 million globally.

Trap on OTT –

According to When to Stream’s report, M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Trap, which was released on August 2, will allegedly arrive on the OTT platforms this month only. It will be available on VOD and for purchase on digital platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and others. Amazon subscribers can pre-order the movie for $24.99.

Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, and Saleka Nigh Shymalan starrer Trap will allegedly be available on OTT platforms from August 30, approximately 28 days after the film’s theatrical release.

TRAP (2024)

Streaming: August 30, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#TrapMovie

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/D2Qz2IILfR — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) August 23, 2024

