Glen Powell and his team are really close to surpassing the OG Twister. Twisters is steadily advancing at the bustling North American box office. It has reached a significant mark in the US and is not far from the 1996 classic’s entire run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 1996 tornado classic was directed by Jan de Bont and featured Helent Hunt and Bill Paxton in the lead roles. It was reportedly the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 and collected $490 million+ at the worldwide box office. Glen Powell’s movie was also received with positive reviews upon its release and clocked in an outstanding debut weekend collection in the US. Even this weekend, the movie managed to stay in the top 5 of the domestic box office list despite a dip of -33.3%.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Glen Powell-led Twisters’ latest box office data. According to that, the standalone sequel to the 1996 movie Twister collected $936K on its fifth Monday, registering the 2nd biggest fifth Monday for live actions of 2024. However, it stayed below Denis Villeneuve‘s helmes Dune: Part Two’s $1.5 million. It is still going strong, with just a drop of -40.9% from last Monday, and lost 181 theatres upon its digital release.

According to the report, Twisters has reached a $239.6 million cume at the North American box office and is less than $5 million away from surpassing the OG film Twister’s $241.8 million domestic haul. This feat is expected to be achieved by the end of today. It is eyeing a $260 million-$270 million run in the US.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ storm-chasing epic has yet to reach the $100 million mark and has collected $95.1 million so far. As of now, the total collection of Twisters is $334.67 million.

Twisters, starring Glen Powell, was released in the theatres on July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively-Led Drama Crosses The $100 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News