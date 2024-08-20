China is one of the biggest movie markets in the globe. Films generate significant revenue from there, and now it is time to find out how Alien: Romulus is doing at the Chinese box office. It has beaten Godzilla vs Kong’s first Monday collections despite experiencing a slight dip. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The latest Alien movie is the eighth in the franchise, an interquel between the events of the first and second movies. It was directed by Fede Alvarez and featured a young and new cast. The first movie was directed by Ridley Scott, while the second one was by James Cameron. It is one of the oldest film franchises, and according to reports, the 2024 movie recorded the second-highest debut weekend in the franchise.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Alien: Romulus collected $26 million on its three-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. The movie grew from $5.8 million on Friday, opening day, to $9 million on Saturday and to $11.2 million on Sunday. The film received a 9.1 star from the ticket buyers on Maoyan, equivalent to an A on CinemaScore.

The report further stated that Alien: Romulus has reached a $34.1 million cume at the Chinese box office. It collected $8.1 million on its first Monday, registering the second biggest first Monday post-COVID, beating Godzilla vs. Kong‘s $7 million. It played over 91K screenings, dropping 27.7% from Sunday. The movie has collected $775K in pre-sales for Tuesday when it will play 100K screenings.

According to Box Office Mojo, Alien: Romulus collected $42 million in the US. The international cume is $68.09 million, bringing the global collection to $110.09 million. The movie was released on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Twisters Box Office (Worldwide): Glen Powell’s Disaster Movie Continues To Bring Joy As It Crosses $330 Million Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News