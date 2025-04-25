L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and others, is currently in its final stage and will soon end its theatrical run. Yesterday, it completed four weeks in theatres, and it’s clear that there’s no fuel left in the tank. After a roaring run during the first two weeks, the film slowed considerably and will now miss one important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 29 days!

End of week 4

Backed by tremendous buzz on the ground, the Malayalam magnum opus kicked off its journey on a historic note. After breaking multiple records, it saw a much bigger drop than expected, which was on the cards since the film had mixed word-of-mouth and reviews. Still, the initial response was so huge that it managed to become Mollywood’s top grosser by beating Manjummel Boys.

On day 29, L2: Empuraan earned a dismal 5 lakh, pushing the 4-week total to 106.57 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it stands at 125.75 crore gross. Overseas, it has performed exceptionally well, and its earnings stand at 142.25 crore gross. Combining the India and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a whopping 268 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 106.57 crores

India gross- 125.75 crores

Overseas gross- 142.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 268 crores

L2: Empuraan to miss one significant milestone!

L2: Empuraan became the first Malayalam film to earn 250 crore gross globally, which is impressive. Considering the buzz, it also had the potential to hit the 275 crore and 300 crore marks. Unfortunately, it won’t happen now.

While the 300 crore milestone was out of the picture after the first couple of weeks, the film was expected to touch the 275 crore milestone somehow. But now, even that won’t be achieved. In the current situation, the film will earn up to 269-270 crore gross.

