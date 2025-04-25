Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and others in key roles, is a huge success already and is on its way to mint some more moolah in the next few days. Already, it has secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office, and within a couple of weeks, it has made almost 200% returns against a controlled budget. It will soon emerge as the third most profitable Malayalam film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 15 days!

Alappuzha Gymkhana completes two weeks in theatres!

Released theatrically on April 10, the Khalid Rahman-directed film completed its two-week run. Backed by positive word-of-mouth, the film has managed to cover a good enough distance. Yesterday, on day 15, it earned 78 lakh, a stronghold compared to day 14’s 86 lakh. Overall, as per Sacnilk, it has earned an impressive 35.84 crore net at the Indian box office.

Including taxes, Alappuzha Gymkhana has earned 42.29 crore gross in India. Considering the arrival of Mohanlal’s Thudarum in theatres, the film is likely to see an impact, but it will still manage to mint decent moolah from here.

Set to surpass Officer On Duty in returns!

Reportedly, Alappuzha Gymkhana is made on a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 35.84 crores. If calculated, the film has already amassed an ROI (return on investment) of 23.84 crores. Calculated further, it has made 198.66% returns.

So, it is inches away from surpassing Officer On Duty, which closed its run with 216% returns. To cross it, the Naslen starrer needs a total of 38 crores, as it will take the film’s returns to 216.66%. Also, by beating Officer On Duty, the film will emerge as the third most profitable Malayalam film in 2025.

Take a look at the most profitable Malayalam films in 2025:

Rekhachithram – 350%

Ponman – 238.33%

Officer On Duty – 216%

Alappuzha Gymkhana – 198.66%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

