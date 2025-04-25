In 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy was a bold gamble for Marvel that many thought would crash and burn. With its quirky characters, out-of-this-world settings, and a soundtrack straight out of the ’70s, fans were unsure whether this oddball space adventure would fit into the tightly-knit Marvel Universe.

In fact, many media outlets predicted that the film would flop, citing the obscure nature of its characters and the risks involved in introducing them. Critics weren’t sold on the concept, and fans were skeptical about the success of a movie featuring a talking raccoon and a sentient tree.

But, oh, how wrong they were! Instead of flopping, Guardians of the Galaxy took the box office by storm. It became a fan favorite, and the rest is MCU history. It was a cinematic twist no one saw coming, and a perfect example of how expectations can sometimes be hilariously off-mark.

Chris Pratt Shared How Critics Bet Against Guardians of the Galaxy

Throwback to 2014, when Guardians of the Galaxy was nothing more than a risky bet for Marvel, and, apparently, the entire media world. In a 2023 interview, Chris Pratt took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling how most media outlets had written off the film before it even hit theaters. “We were insecure and nervous about the prospects,” Pratt admitted. (via Republic World).

According to him, critics had already dubbed the movie a potential flop in Marvel’s otherwise flawless streak. Talk about a harsh prediction for a film that introduced us to a talking raccoon and a tree with a vocabulary of three words! Despite the negative buzz, Pratt and the gang powered through. When the film became a box office monster, earning a whopping $773 million globally, Pratt couldn’t resist rubbing it in a little. (via Box Office Mojo).

“At the end, I wanted to read some of those clippings to the cast and crew and to James [Gunn],” he said, “just to say we overcame a lot to get to where we are, and we weren’t supposed to be where we are but we did something special.” Guardians of the Galaxy not only silenced critics but also paved the way for one of the most beloved franchises in the MCU. The first film’s massive success proved everyone wrong, and as Pratt reflected, it was a moment of pure triumph for a team that wasn’t supposed to make it this far. And, if the box office returns were any indication, they did something truly out of this world. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 followed suit, outdoing its predecessor, and the rest, as they say, is MCU history.

Chris Pratt Clapped Back At Critics About Wrong Predictions

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped up the beloved trilogy in 2023, Chris Pratt couldn’t help but reflect on how far the ragtag crew of cosmic heroes had come since 2014. They were marred with predictions of being a disappointment at the very beginning of their journey. But fast forward a decade, and those same critics were eating their words, as Guardians became one of the franchise’s most cherished cornerstones.

Pratt, who has played the charismatic Star-Lord since the very beginning, shared his feelings about the franchise’s early days during an interview with ComicBook in 2023. “It was really emotional. It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into,” Pratt said. “But it just was emotional. A lot of gratitude.”

The actor reflected on how unlikely it seemed that a space-faring adventure with a talking raccoon and a walking tree would succeed and become a cultural phenomenon. “Just grateful that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Grateful that he gave me the job to begin with,” Pratt admitted.

The cherry on top? Knowing that, despite all the doubt, they had defied critics who once labeled the movie as the first potential failure in Marvel history. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy is a household name, and the success story continues to shine bright in the MCU’s legacy.

