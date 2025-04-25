Animated films have always held a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe. From sparking imagination in children to tugging at the emotional core of adults, the genre offers something for everyone. But while animation is often underestimated at award ceremonies, the early 2000s saw a major shift when the Academy introduced the Best Animated Feature category. It marked an era where the best in animation was no longer sidelined.

At the same time, animation began flexing serious muscle at the box office. Certain titles didn’t just break through critically, they rewrote the rules commercially. But the overlap between Oscar wins and billion-dollar revenues remains a rare badge of honor. As of 2025, only four animated films have managed this feat: critically lauded, culturally impactful, and immensely profitable.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

When Toy Story 3 hit theatres, it wasn’t just another sequel, it was a profound sendoff to characters audiences had grown up with. The film’s emotional core, focused on growing up and letting go, resonated with both kids and adults alike. Pixar didn’t just deliver an animated film; it offered a cinematic experience packed with nostalgia, humor, and heartbreak.

Critics lauded it as a storytelling masterclass, and the Academy awarded it the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Commercially, it became the first animated film to cross the $1 billion mark, ultimately earning $1.06 billion (Mojo Box Office) worldwide. Toy Story 3 raised the bar for what animated sequels could achieve.

Frozen (2013)

Disney’s Frozen was no less than a global phenomenon. The tale of Elsa and Anna, backed by an unforgettable soundtrack and stunning animation, captured hearts across generations. “Let It Go” became an anthem, and Elsa emerged as a symbol of empowerment. The film not only won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature but also became the highest-grossing animated film of its time, raking in $1.29 billion (Mojo Box Office) globally. Frozen ushered in a new era for Disney, one where its heroines could be both royal and real, and where animated features could dominate every cultural conversation for years.

Zootopia (2016)

Zootopia stood out from the crowd by doing what few animated films dared: tackling social issues without losing its sense of fun. The story of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde exposed viewers to deeper themes of prejudice, diversity, and acceptance, all wrapped in the guise of a buddy-cop mystery set in a visually inventive animal metropolis. The film struck a powerful chord globally, earning praise for its wit and wisdom. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and brought in over $1.02 billion (Mojo Box Office) at the global box office.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

While Toy Story 3 seemed like the perfect finale, Toy Story 4 found new purpose. Introducing fresh characters like Forky and giving Woody a bittersweet new path, the film offered both closure and new beginnings. Though some doubted the need for a fourth installment, Pixar delivered a thoughtful and moving narrative that expanded the legacy of its iconic toys. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and surpassed $1.07 billion (Mojo Box Office) in global earnings. With Toy Story 4, Pixar showed that even the most beloved stories can evolve without losing their soul.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

