As you know, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, sadly passed away on 21st April 2025 at the age of 88 following a stroke. While people from different parts of the world were mourning his death, a peculiar (although completely logical) thing happened in the world of streaming.

Which Vatican-Themed Movie Is It?

Pope Francis’ death has sparked curiosity and a renewed wave of interest in a massive number of people, who started watching the 2024 Oscar-winning, Vatican-themed drama titled ‘Conclave’ from their homes. The film is available on several PVOD platforms across the world. For instance, in the US, it’s streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Mindblowing Viewership Figures

As per a recent report by Variety, there was a whopping 283% increase on Monday in the viewership of the movie Conclave, in the wake of Pope Francis’ recent demise. As per the data by Luminate, on 20th April, Conclave generated around 1.8 million minutes of viewership. There was a significant surge on 21st April, and the figure touched a whopping 6.9 million minutes by the end of the day.

The significant surge in streaming viewership for Conclave is apparently because it might have sparked great curiosity among viewers to watch some form of content that provides a realistic insight into the inner workings of the Vatican and what happens after a Pope’s death.

Conclave Plot & Cast

Helmed by German-born filmmaker Edward Berger and inspired by Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, Conclave is a political drama that features Ralph Fiennes in the role of Cardinal Lawrence, who is assigned the humongous task of electing a new Pope following the untimely death of the previous Pope. But during the election process, the Cardinal unearths deep secrets and conspiracies which could shake the foundations of the Church.

Besides Ralph Fiennes, the movie also features Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini in pivotal roles.

Conclave Critical Response

The film received widespread critical acclaim and also bagged the Oscar Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, and also won the Best Screenplay Golden Globe award. Conclave currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 93% and an IMDb user rating of 7.4/10.

Is Conclave Streaming in India?

As of now, Conclave is not streaming on any OTT platform in India. But taking into consideration the viewership surge, it might start streaming on Indian OTT in the near future.

Conclave Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Conclave below to get a better idea of what the film is all about.

