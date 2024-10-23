Naomi Scott starrer horror flick is continuing its momentum at the box office in North America. It is reportedly the only movie to earn over $1 million this Monday in the US. The film is not swayed by Terrifier 3 or The Wild Robot. It has already recovered its production budget at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie debuted with splendid numbers at the box office and secured the #1 spot in the domestic chart. It was made on a low budget but has done well on its opening, and it seems to be keeping up the momentum. This movie, along with Terrifier 3, is a big success this season. People are enjoying the spooky season with thriller flicks. It has received a decent 7.2 rating on IMDb.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Naomi Scott starrer Smile 2 was the only movie to score above the one-million mark at the US box office on Monday. It was its first Monday after the release. However, it is lower than what Smile earned in 2022. The report revealed the Scott-led movie collected a solid $2 million on Monday, experiencing a dip of 63% from Sunday.

However, the first film collected $2.2 million, a 61.8% dip compared to Smile 2. The sequel has hit a $25 million cume in the United States in just four days. It was awarded a B on the CinemaScore website.

The movie collected $23 million at the international box office and allied with the domestic gross, its global cume stands at $48 million. It is $2 million away from hitting its first significant milestone at the worldwide box office.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, Smile 2 was released in the theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

