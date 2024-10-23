Terrifier 3 by Damien Leone is an overwhelming success at the box office, and there is no doubt about that. The film continues to enjoy the perks of no big release. It might have been jilted a little by the arrival of Smile 2. Keep scrolling for more.

Smile 2, led by Naomi Scott, emerged at #1 on this week’s North American box office list. This Art the Clown horror flick secured the 3rd spot on the chart behind The Wild Robot. The film has also been benefitting from the poor performance of Joker: Folie a Deux and the lack of any other big release. However, the dynamics may shift when Venom 3 is released on Friday. The early reactions to Venom: The Last Dance are pretty positive, and it might impact these small-budget films.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Terrifier 3 is playing across 2,762 locations in the United States. According to that report, the Terrifier threequel collected a strong $895K on Monday, taking the domestic cume to $37.10 million. It experienced a drop of 65.5% from last Monday. The horror flick collected a strong $9.3 million on its second weekend.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Terrifier 3 is eyeing a $55 million—$65 million run in the United States. It was made on a reported production budget of $2 million only.

The horror flick raked in $5.49 million at the international box office, allied to its $37.10 million domestic cume, reaching $42.60 million worldwide. The movie has raked in 2030% more of its production budget.

The story of Terrifier 3 follows Sienna and her brother struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. This time, Art the Clown strikes during Christmas and not Halloween. Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Terrifier 3 was released in the US theatres on October 11.

