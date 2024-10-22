Dreamworks Animations’ The Wild Robot is winning hearts with its heartening content. It has now passed a major and significant milestone at the US box office. It has achieved a fantastic feat with its recent accomplishment. Scroll below for the deets.

It has acquired the #2 spot on the domestic box office chart, and the film’s ratings are absolutely amazing. The movie has an exceptional voice cast led by Lupita Nyong’o in the lead role of Roz; Pedro Pascal plays Flink, Roz’s guide to the forest. Kit Connor plays Brightbill, the tiny duckling adopted by Roz, then Stephanie Hsu plays Vontra, Ving Rhames plays Thunderbolt, and the veteran actor Mark Hamill gives his voice to Thorn. Directed by Chris Sanders, the movie has beaten Encanto and The Bad Guy’s domestic hauls.

The Wild Robot reached a major milestone during its fourth weekend, as per Luiz Fernando’s report, collected $10.1 million on its fourth 3-day weekend at the box office in North America. It registered the 3rd biggest 4th 3-day weekend ever for animations released in September. It had strong legs and experienced a dip of 27.6% from last Friday. It lost only 34 theatres on Friday. In the United States, the animated feature has reached $101.7 million cume.

The movie has beaten Encanto’s $96.1 million and The Bad Guy’s $97.5 million domestic hauls to become the third highest-grossing theatrically original animation in the US. It has joined Migration and Elemental as the only theatrically original animations to cross the $100 million mark post-COVID. The film is reportedly eyeing a $130 million—$140 million run in the US.

It is less than $5 million away from surpassing Alien: Romulus’ $105.3 million US run. Meanwhile, Chris Sanders’ animated feature has reached a $197.29 million cume globally.

The Wild Robot was released in the North American theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

