Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is unstoppable at the North American box office. Tim Burton’s movie has now pushed Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 at the box office in North America. The movie recently surpassed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul to become the 7th highest-grossing movie of the year. Scroll below for the latest deets.

Dune 2 was released earlier this year, and it featured Timothee Chalamet in the lead role, reprising his part as Paul Atreides from the first movie that came out in 2021. The movies are based on Frank Herbert’s novels, and a third part is being developed. The movie was a blockbuster and probably the first one of this year. It has fantastic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, a solid 92% on Tomatometer and 95% on Popcornmeter. The critics said, “Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.”

BoxOfficeReport.com stated in its latest report that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected $5 million this weekend. It played across 3251 locations in the United States. The film collected $1.402 million on Friday; on Saturday, the gothic horror flick grossed $2.27 million and $1.32 million on Sunday. The film’s domestic gross stands at $283.97 million, and with that, it has surpassed Dune 2.

For the unversed, Dune 2 collected $282.14 million in its domestic run. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has surpassed that with its $283.97 million cume. Tim Burton’s Directed movie is now the fourth highest-grossing film of the year in the United States. Timothee Chalamet‘s movie collected an exceptional $432.30 million at the overseas box office and allied with the domestic gross; it raked in $714.44 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has collected $150.10 million so far at the overseas box office, and allied with its $283.97 million domestic cume; it has reached $434.07 million globally. The movie has been released on digital platforms, but despite that, people are still going to the theatres to watch it. At the worldwide box office, it is the 7th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (Worldwide): To End Its Theatrical Run Soon & Earn Only 10% More Than Its Colossal Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News